Insider Buying: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.02. 749,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,964. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.88.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.