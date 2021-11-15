Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BURBY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

