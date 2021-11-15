The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $372.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

