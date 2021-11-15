-$0.28 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 10,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,709. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.