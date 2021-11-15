Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

PLAN stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

