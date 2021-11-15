Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.58. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

