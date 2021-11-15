Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 226,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

