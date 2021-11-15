Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.