Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 10,376 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

