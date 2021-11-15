CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.