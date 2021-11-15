ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,040.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

