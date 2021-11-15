Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PKPH stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,644. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
