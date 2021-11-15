OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of OPRX traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,301. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.93 and a beta of 0.47.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,705,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

