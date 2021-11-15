Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ocugen by 338,448.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 138,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525,129. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.77.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

