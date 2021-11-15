Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,630. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.