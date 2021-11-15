Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HERXF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS HERXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

