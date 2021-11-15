Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $228.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.31. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.35 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.