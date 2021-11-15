Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 29,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

