Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $281,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

