Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. KBC Group NV increased its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

