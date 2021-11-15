Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

