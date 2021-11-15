MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.82 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, MediShares has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $6.82 million and $263,766.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

