QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY stock remained flat at $$15.49 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

