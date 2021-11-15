Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 979,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 186.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 145.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.