Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to “Strong-Buy”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

