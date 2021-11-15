InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $19.13 million and $1.51 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.99 or 1.00478978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.73 or 0.07096428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

