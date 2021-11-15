MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MPXOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
MPX International Company Profile
