MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MPXOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.