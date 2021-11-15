Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 468.3% in October

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,400 shares, a growth of 468.3% from the October 14th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.6 days.

Shares of GNZUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

