Private Trust Co. NA Buys 12,329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $5,109,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 82,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

