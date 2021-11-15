Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $21.85

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,272,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 271,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,597. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

