American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

