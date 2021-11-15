CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

CyrusOne stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,070,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

