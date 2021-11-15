CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.
CyrusOne stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,070,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the period.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
