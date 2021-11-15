Mchain (MAR) Market Cap Tops $80,008.77

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $80,008.77 and $45.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008430 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 74,988,600 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

