TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.70 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $850,643.83 and $5.70 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.30 or 0.00854906 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.