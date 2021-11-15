PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGTI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.45.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
