PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.