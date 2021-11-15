BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CESDF. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 46,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,837. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

