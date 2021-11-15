CIBC Cuts Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGECF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $$67.40 on Monday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

