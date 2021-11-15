Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

10/29/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

9/27/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

9/21/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $33.18. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,041. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,218.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

