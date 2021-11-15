Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Li Ning stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $348.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

