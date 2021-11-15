Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 467,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663,250. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

