Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $385.17 million and approximately $36.29 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00094767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,064.36 or 1.00211560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.07 or 0.07089210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.