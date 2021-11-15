Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

