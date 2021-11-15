Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.