Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.