Insider Buying: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$239,750.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 2,101 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,601.95.

CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

