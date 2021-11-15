First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.90 on Monday, reaching $351.79. 498,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,113. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

