RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 637,827 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

