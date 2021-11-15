Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF remained flat at $$7.45 during midday trading on Monday. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.