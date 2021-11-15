Canaccord Genuity Raises Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to C$8.25

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

