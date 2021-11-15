Canaccord Genuity Raises Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Price Target to C$8.25

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.