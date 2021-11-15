Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$56.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

