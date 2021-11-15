Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

